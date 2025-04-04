Jeremy Allen White channels his inner boss as Bruce Springsteen in first footage from Deliver Me from Nowhere

Hollywood actors Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong took the stage at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas (US) on Thursday, to present the first footage from Deliver Me From Nowhere, set to premiere later this year. The film sees Jeremy portraying popular singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen during the period in which he wrote and produced his 1982 album Nebraska, following the recording of the song Born in the U.S.A. with the E Street Band. Jeremy Allen-White as Bruce Springsteen

Speaking about the film, Jeremy described it as a "pivotal moment in Bruce's life struggling to reconcile the ghosts of his past culminating in his 1982 album." Jeremy, who takes on the role of Bruce's longtime manager Jon Landau characterised his character as "the Lewis to Bruce's Clark," adding, "the journey's beautiful and unprecedented in the history of music."

The first footage, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, unveiled Jeremy embodying the boss in both reflective moments and high-energy performances—at times playing guitar in intimate settings, at others fully immersed in a sweat-soaked arena show. The clips also offered glimpses into Bruce’s childhood, including scenes featuring his parents. In a voiceover, Jeremy’s Landau declares, "This is not about the charts. This is about Bruce Springsteen, and these are the songs he wants to work on. What he's doing with this album is he's repairing that hole in himself."

While it was not addressed at CinemaCon, previous reports suggest that Jeremy will be doing his own singing in the film—an aspect that received Bruce’s personal approval. "He sings very well," Bruce told SiriusXM in a recent interview. "It's a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting. Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise, and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there," he added.