What is Tori Spelling's monthly income? Court filing reveals new details, including Dean McDermott’s debts

In papers filed Sept. 5 in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by Page Six, McDermott said Spelling’s monthly income ranges from $3,000 to $75,000, “depending on the job.”

McDermott stated his own income is $3,800 per month. He wrote that it dropped “due to the SAG/AFTRA strikes and change in the industry.”

“My acting and producing work has decreased drastically,” he said.

McDermott spends about $3,980 per month

According to the filing, McDermott spends about $3,980 per month, more than his reported income. He also listed debts: a $200,000 past-due loan from City National Bank, $2,500 owed to Capital One, $12,000 to Care Credit, and $1,200 for dental work.

The filing also stated that his girlfriend, Lily Calo, earns $600 per month.

According to Us Weekly report, Spelling and McDermott were in significant debt in June over an unpaid loan with City National Bank. That loan is now listed in McDermott’s expense report.

City National filed a lawsuit in December 2016 over a $400,000 loan the couple took out in 2012. At the time of the filing, the bank said Spelling and McDermott still owed $190,000. In June 2025, the bank told the court that interest had pushed the balance to $395,729.82.

Spelling and McDermott have not appeared in the case.

Couple announced divorce in 2023

McDermott announced in June 2023 on Instagram that he and Spelling had separated after nearly 18 years of marriage.

In March 2024, Spelling filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She asked the court for spousal support, legal fees, sole custody of their children, and joint legal custody. McDermott later responded by asking for spousal support from Spelling and joint custody.

Spelling and McDermott have five children: Liam, 18; Stella, 17; Hattie, 13; Finn, 13; and Beau, 8.