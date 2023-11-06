HyunA joins ex-boyfriend DAWN's agency AT AREA before comeback; fans react

Singer HyunA is all set for a new journey as she joins a new agency. On November 6, hours before the release of her comeback single, OSEN news reported about HyunA joining her ex-boyfriend DAWN professionally at hip hop label AT AREA. Responding to the rumours, AT Area confirmed the developments and briefly commented on HyunA and DAWN's work reunion. Also read: Are Hyuna and Dawn back together after break up?

HyunA joins DAWN's agency

HyunA and Dawn parted ways in 2022.

Soompi quoted a source from AT AREA saying, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with HyunA.” Talking about old flames HyunA and DAWN, the same person also added, "[HyunA’s] private matters with DAWN were not considered in the slightest. We placed focus only on HyunA’s capabilities and presence as an artist.”

HyunA and DAWN have sparked rumours of patch up from time to time. Reacting to the news, a social media user wrote, “They just want to give chills to the fans, but in reality they are together now.”

“OMG Stop! She's so obsessed with him even though Dawn has moved on with his life already,” added another. One more posted, “They still dating tho.”

HyunA and DAWN's relationship timeline

HyunA and DAWN were among the most popular couples in the Korean entertainment industry. The two have been dating since 2016 and went public about their relationship in 2018, as per reports. They stirred up controversy initially as both belonged to agency Cube Entertainment previously. Cube removed them from the agency after they made their relationship official. Later, they joined PSY's agency P Nation together, which they had quit in 2022.

The break up after engagement

In February 2022, DAWN and HyunA had a secret engagement. DAWN shared a glimpse of their engagement rings in their fingers, and wrote on Instagram, “MARRY ME.” Re-posting the same, Hyuna shared, “Of course it’s a Yes.” However, all of these posts were later removed from their Instagram accounts after they left fans heartbroken with the news of their break up.

In November last year, Hyuna took to her Instagram handle and announced her break up. She said, “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly." She marked her comeback with her new single ATTITUDE.

