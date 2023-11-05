Watch: HyunA announces comeback with new single ‘ATTITUDE’

HyunA dropped the trailer for her comeback single ATTITUDE and her fans can't keep calm! The trailer announced her comeback song ATTITUDE, which will be released on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST, which is 2:30 p.m. IST.

The Korean singer, songwriter and rapper debuted in the K-pop world as a part of Wonder Girls in 2007. However, she was quick to change paths and joined 4Minute under the label Cube Entertainment. Later, she joined Psy's P Nation in 2019 and left the label in 2022.

The singer has had quite a few hit singles in her solo career such as Bubble Pop!, Ice Cream, Change and others.

HyunA announces ATTITUDE with a trailer

In the trailer, the 31-year-old singer can be seen in her ginger hair, contrasting them with sparkling clothes and jackets. With quick cuts and sensual visuals, the trailer seems the midst of rush. The Bubble Pop! singer has conveyed many symbolisms in the song as well.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, the singer captioned: “This is HyunA's ________ (Trailer) 2023.11.06 6PM KST ❤️‍🔥”

The trailer has received 311,393 likes and 2,318 comments since it's release on the social media app.

Fans react to HyunA's comeback with ATTITUDE

Fans of the singer have taken to social media to hype up and appreciate her comeback with the song's trailer.

"HYUNA IS BACK, THE SEXY QUEEN IS BACK," wrote an X user.

"i can’t stop crying 😭😭😭 HYUNA IS BACK" added another.

Where has HyunA been?

HyunA was last seen in July 2022 with her 8th EP Nabillera along with a music video for the title track of the same name. Later in August 2022 it was announced that she had separated from the record label P Nation.

In November 2022, the singer and Dawn ended their engagement. The couple had been through a rollercoaster ride since the announcement of their relationship through Instagram.

Now, the singer is back with a bang and her fans are all for her feminine energy being back on track!