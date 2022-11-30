Hyuna and Dawn call off engagement and announce break up, fans in shock

Popular K-pop couple Hyuna and Dawn have parted ways amicably more than one year after they got engaged. On Wednesday, Hyuna took to her Instagram handle and announced their break up. The two will continue to be good friends. Also read: Loona’s Chuu breaks silence after being removed from group

In a short note, Hyuna wrote, “We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.”

Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote in the comment section, "Please tell me this is a joke like they literally posted pics together a week ago.” “I’m absolutely shocked,” added another one. Many also came out in support of Hyuna and Dawn’s decision. Someone said, “Be happy whatever, we will be always by your side.”

Hyuna and Dawn were among the most popular couples in the Korean entertainment industry. The two are dating since 2016 and went public about their relationship in 2018, reportedly. They made news when they kissed on stage during their Ping Pong performance at the Seoul Music Awards 2022.

In February 2021, Dawn posted about his secret engagement. He has shared a video featuring their pictures. The two were seen sporting their engagement rings in them. It read, “MARRY ME.” Re-posting the same, Hyuna had written, “Of course it’s a Yes.” The posts are no longer visible on their respective Instagram accounts.

Earlier this year, Hyuna and Dawn parted ways with their agency P Nation together. Before PSY’s P Nation, the two were working under the agency Cube Entertainment where they were removed after they made their relationship official. Their the-then agency terminated their contract with Hyuna in October 2018 followed by Dawn in November 2018. However, nothing affected their personal lives and they joined P Nation together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON