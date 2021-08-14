I feel free from inside and ready to try new genres: Amit Mishra

Singer Amit Mishra feels patriotic songs gives an adrenaline rush not only to the audience but to the performers as well. Having sung Shuru Kar, for the spy thriller Aiyaari (2018), the Lucknowite wishes more songs soaked in patriotic fervour to come his way.

The Bulleya singer also has a few freedom pledges for himself this Independence Day. “I feel free from inside and one thing I want to get freedom from is my laidback attitude towards keeping fit. On professional front, I want to improve my work caliber and go beyond my limitation in terms of work be it our working period or adding new genres,” he says.

For the first time, he has recorded and shot for a ghazal. “This is a fitting tribute for Jagjit Singh saheb where I am singing his ghazal Mere kareeb na aao, main sharabi hoon recomposed by Shamir Tandon. I feel thankful that I was chose to sing in this genre as usually I am known for singing party numbers but makers had confident that I will pull it off.”

Amit Mishra at GPO Park in Lucknow (Deep Saxena/HT)

Currently, Amit is working on fusion as well as the classical music. “We are working on an album in which composers from different gharanas are presenting their music and we will add fusion music to it. Lot of R&D is going into it, and I will be just lending my voice to it as singing is the only thing, I want to focus on,” says the Chhichhore (2019) singer.

He is happy to be back singing, recording, shooting and being on a live gig mode. “For over a month I was in Mumbai and whatever song production we had done it was from Lucknow studio. I have sung the title track for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, composed by Pritam da, which stars Dharmendra saheb, Shabana Azmiji, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. I also went to perform at Indian Idol and am also part of a fund-raiser project We For India with Nikita Gandhi.”

Last winter too he was able to present some live gigs. “I am happy to be back on live show mode and we did few performances including recent one in Siliguri. It’s an amazing feeling to be back on stage. Since, there was a big gap in between so we did a lot of team rehearsals to perform at two-hour long shows.”

Mishra is geared up to bounce back. “The way things are getting back on track I am looking forward to it in a very positive manner. Things are improving and also, we have started to live with the pandemic. I have started yoga and now working on to be back in a fitter avatar. During lockdown, I was able to work on my vocal production and also on our audio compositions for private singles. For now, we are working on the production.”

Besides other numbers he came up with single Tera Deewana composed by his studio partner Anand Swaroop Tripathi and is looking forward to a new single composed by Mayank Shukla, also a Lucknowite.