I let my singing answer the trolls: Mohd Danish

Musical reality show contestant Mohd Danish remains unfazed with the ongoing controversies and trolls involving his style of singing. Instead, he is taking the entire hullabaloo in his stride and working on his craft to prove his versatility and win over his trollers.

The UPite candidly admits, “I won’t say that trolls don’t affect me. It does but then I don’t let such things worry me; I am trying hard so that I can please people who expect much more from me. Some say that my singing is more about noise however, judges at the show as well as other learned guests have showered praises for those performances. Anyway, at the end of the day I just want to make everyone happy with my singing!”

Danish feels he is moving in the right direction to become a successful playback singer and performer in near future. “I never thought that I will get so much popularity and meri kala (art of singing) will reach worldwide. I just wanted to make a name in the music industry and Indian Idol is a platform that I always knew would lead to it. Now I want to realise my dream of singing for Salman (Khan) sir, Shahrukh (Khan) sir, (AR) Rahman sir and other big composers.”

Earlier too, Danish has participated in another reality show. “I have been trying at all levels since my journey took off from my hometown Muzaffanagar. Unfortunately, my birthplace is infamous for some wrong reasons (communal riots) but through my music I want it to be known for its cultural heritage and love that’s the soul of the city — ideally it should be called Mohabaatnagar!”

Hailing from Kirana Gharana, Danish has learnt singing from his grandfather Ustad Afzal Khan, maternal grandfather Ustad Irshad Ahmed Warsi and Iqbal Soni. “I am trained in classical music, but I want to become a complete performer. Sufi is my favourite genre, but I love to blend classical and rock music in my songs. I don’t want to get stuck in one zone and that’s the reason I am trying all genres including sad, romantic and soft numbers too.”

The singer shares that he has already recorded for a couple of projects and his first one will release this month only. He is now gearing up to visit Muzaffarnagar after 11 long months.