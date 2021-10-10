I would love to connect with Indian artistes, says Touch It singer KiDi

Ghanaian singer KiDi’s latest track, Touch It, has become a viral sensation on social media. It has garnered millions of views on Tik Tok and has been made into Instagram reels with even celebrities engaging in dance challenges.

Happy with the unprecedented response that the track has received, KiDi tells us, “I’ve seen the views, the reels and the dance challenges... When I go to sleep at night, I have a wide smile on my face. I may even be smiling in my dreams (laughs). I’m excited and grateful for it.”

He adds, “I prayed for the song to do well. I know I did a great song. But what’s happening now is something that I didn’t expect. I’m super grateful for it. Everybody in the world is dancing to my song and it’s an amazing feeling.” Quiz him if this is the benchmark of success for him and he says, “No! Success is a lifestyle for me.”

But the singer is happy to have put Ghanaian music on the global map with Touch It: “I would love, more than anything else, for people from every part of the world to dance to our music. A lot of things are involved in making a song successful other than the talent. There’s behind-the-scene engineering involved as well. If that’s done right, it will propel Ghanaian music reach far and wide.”

Having watched Hindi films as a child, KiDi shares that he would love to perform in India. “Growing up, I would sit for three hours and watch Hindi films. So, I heard a lot of Hindi songs and I love them. I really wish I knew a couple of Indian records. And when I’m in India, I would love to connect with a few Indian artistes to create magic. I’m looking forward to that,” he ends.

