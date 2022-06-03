‘If Sidhu Moose Wala’s unreleased work gets leaked, we will take legal action’, Gippy Grewal warns music producers

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal has urged music producers not to release any unfinished or finished unreleased tracks of late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu died last week after he was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa at the age of 28. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Gippy threatened legal action against anyone releasing or leaking any of Sidhu’s work. Also read: Video shows Sidhu Moose Wala's pet dogs refusing to eat after his death

On Thursday morning, the popular singer shared a note on Twitter along with the hashtag #SidhuMooseWala. The note urged producers not to release any of Sidhu’s unreleased work. "We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Please hand over all the content to his father after Sidhu's Bhog on June 8th,” it said.

Gippy Grewal's note that he posted on Twitter.

In the note, Gippy also requested all the family members and friends of Sidhu to not share anything with music producers. “Also, if someone from his extended family or friends, contacts any of his music producers for his work, please do not share anything. His father is the only one who should get to decide everything,” the note concluded.

Sidhu was killed on May 29 after unknown assailants opened fire at his car. The incident took place two days after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala. He had joined the Congress in December, just before the Punjab Assembly elections last year. He unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from his hometown Mansa.

The popular singer-rapper was cremated on Tuesday as thousands of mourners gathered at the site.The rapper was born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in 1993. He rose to fame with the track So High in 2018 and continued his success with tracks like Issa Jatt, Selfmade, Famous, and Warning Shots.

