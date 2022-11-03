Imagine Dragons, The Strokes and AP Dhillon to headline Lollapalooza India

Over two months after we reported that Imagine Dragons would headline the first edition of Lollapalooza India, the organisers have confirmed the same, making it their first-ever performance in India. Besides the American pop rock band, the line-up for the music festival — to be held in Mumbai on January 28-29 — includes the bands The Strokes and Cigarettes After Sex, as well as Canadian-Indian pop sensation AP Dhillon.

“We are thrilled to take the first step towards putting India on the global map of live entertainment. Lollapalooza is an incomparable international experience that will not only amplify exposure in India, but also all of Asia. It will put the spotlight on the country as a global entertainment hub,” says Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO of BookMyShow, which is organising the festival.

The maiden Indian edition of the international festival has in store over 20 hours of live music, spread across four stages, along with art, fashion and culinary attractions.

Other global acts performing during the event also include American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music’s Diplo and Zhu, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler and The Wombats.

A host of Indian artistes, too, will take the stage at the fest, such as Prateek Kuhad, Divine, The Yellow Diary, Madboy/Mink and Bloodywood among others.

