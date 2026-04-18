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Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh unveil song ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ from new movie ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh unveil song ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ from new movie ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

Apr 18, 2026 06:04 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, "Kya Kamaal" Hai", a song that serves as a reminder of togetherness and hope amid conflict, has been released from from filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's new film "Main Vaapas Aaunga".

Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh unveil song ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ from new movie ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

The film marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after the critically-acclaimed 2024 movie "Amar Singh Chamkila". It also reunites Ali with frequent collaborators music composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Ali described the song, which has been sung by Dosanjh, as one of hope, released at a moment of global uncertainty.

"All of us are going through a tumultuous time today. The world is burning, towns and cities have been devastated, everybody is insecure. This reminds us of the time of partition of our country in 1947, which has left behind hurt but also beautiful stories of enduring love," the filmmaker said.

Dosanjh said the song carries a quality of stillness amid the noise.

"There's a lot of noise and chaos around us today, but this song has a certain stillness. It reminds you to slow down, breathe, and just be in the moment," he said.

 
imtiaz ali diljit dosanjh new delhi
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Home / Entertainment / Music / Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh unveil song ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ from new movie ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’
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