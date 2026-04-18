New Delhi, "Kya Kamaal" Hai", a song that serves as a reminder of togetherness and hope amid conflict, has been released from from filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's new film "Main Vaapas Aaunga".

Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh unveil song ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ from new movie ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’

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The film marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after the critically-acclaimed 2024 movie "Amar Singh Chamkila". It also reunites Ali with frequent collaborators music composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Ali described the song, which has been sung by Dosanjh, as one of hope, released at a moment of global uncertainty.

"All of us are going through a tumultuous time today. The world is burning, towns and cities have been devastated, everybody is insecure. This reminds us of the time of partition of our country in 1947, which has left behind hurt but also beautiful stories of enduring love," the filmmaker said.

Dosanjh said the song carries a quality of stillness amid the noise.

"There's a lot of noise and chaos around us today, but this song has a certain stillness. It reminds you to slow down, breathe, and just be in the moment," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahman said the collaboration with Ali and Kamil felt like picking up an ongoing conversation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahman said the collaboration with Ali and Kamil felt like picking up an ongoing conversation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "In a film that speaks about separation and displacement, the idea was to create something that gently stays with you, especially in a time when there is so much happening around the world," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In a film that speaks about separation and displacement, the idea was to create something that gently stays with you, especially in a time when there is so much happening around the world," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kamil described "Kya Kamaal Hai" as "a song of hope" that imagines a world without pain or conflict and said he hoped it would work as "a soul-soother for all". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamil described "Kya Kamaal Hai" as "a song of hope" that imagines a world without pain or conflict and said he hoped it would work as "a soul-soother for all". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, "Main Vaapas Aaunga" stars Dosanjh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, "Main Vaapas Aaunga" stars Dosanjh alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on June 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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