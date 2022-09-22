Inside Aditya Narayan's vacation in Maldives with wife Shweta, daughter Tvisha; featuring sea, sun, and sand. Watch

Singer Aditya Narayan is currently in Maldives for a vacation with his family. On Wednesday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos of his Maldives holiday, giving glimpses of sea, sand and blue sky, as he enjoyed in the tropical paradise with wife, Shweta Agarwal and their daughter Tvisha. (Also read: Sunny Leone chills with Daniel Weber at Maldives spa, says 'I'm here for my wellness'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram Reels, Aditya shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his family vacation. In of one of the pictures shared on Instagram story, he wore a floral t-shirt and shorts with white sunglasses while posing with sea in the background. He posted a selfie with his wife and daughter. In the video, he held his daughter in his arms and can be seen singing I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber. His wife wore a red dress and held Tvisha in her hands and playing with her. Tvisha can be seen making cute expressions in a video shared by Aditya on his Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya captioned his video, “With my babies having a blast at @baglioniresortmaldives @pickyourtrail.” Singer Neha Kakkar wrote, “Awwww.. All three of you!.” Aditya replied, “Ghar aajao Rohu ke saath chhoti se milne.” (Come to our home with Rohanpreet to meet the little child.) One of his fans wrote, “finally got a video of you with Tvisha baby.” Another fan commented, “Tvisha is already a social media star now.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for little Tvisha.

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of his debut film Shaapit. They were in a relationship for a decade before tying the knot. They got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Mumbai’s ISKCON temple in 2020.

The couple welcomed Tvisha on February 24 but made the announcement in March this year. Sharing a picture from their wedding on Instagram, Aditya wrote, “Shweta and I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.