Sunny Leone chills with Daniel Weber at Maldives spa, says 'I'm here for my wellness'. Watch

Sunny Leone has shared a new video with husband, Daniel Weber. They are on a family holiday in Maldives. In the clip, Sunny and Daniel are seen heading towards a spa. While entering the vicinity, she greets a lady, who welcomed her, before giving a tour of the resort as her husband relaxed by himself at the spa. (Also read: Sunny Leone chills with sharks in Maldives, hails 'free safe wildlife'. Watch)

Sunny wore a white top and black pants and sunglasses for her ‘day 1’ at Maldives. Daniel wore a black sleeveless T-shirt with sunglasses. In the clip, Sunny could be seen showing off the ‘pretty’ spa that was set amidst greenery. She said, “I am here for my wellness.”

Sunny and Daniel married in 2011. The couple has three children together, daughter Nisha (who was adopted in 2017), and twin boys Noah and Asher (who were born through surrogacy in 2018), who are also visiting Maldives with their parents.

She captioned her Instagram Reels, “The spa!! Such an amazing experience!!.” She used the hashtags ‘many memories’ and ‘wellness’ in the captioned. One of her fans commented, “So pretty mam.” Another fan wrote, “Hello gorgeous.” Other fan commented, “Big fan.” Many of her fans dropped heart emojis on her video.

Recently, Sunny and Daniel completed 11 years of their marriage. Earlier this year, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Sunny had said, “I did not have my children. But, I really really wanted children and so did my husband. So we were going through the process of surrogacy. And then this process of surrogacy, that takes a long time."

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, made her acting debut with Pooja Bhatt's thriller Jism 2 in 2012. She has appeared in films such as Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade. Sunny was most recently seen as the lead in the MX Player web series Anamika, which released earlier this year. She will be see next in a song in the Arjun Rampal-starrer The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which is slated to release in 2023. She also has Quotation Gang, featuring Jackie Shroff, and horror comedy Oh, My Ghost in the pipeline.

