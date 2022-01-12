Sunny Leone chills with sharks in Maldives, hails 'free safe wildlife'. Watch

Sunny Leone, who has been vacationing in the Maldives, shared a chilling video from the tourist destination. The actor is accompanied by her sons Asher and Noah on the holiday.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Love this place!! Free safe wild life!” Tagging her hotel and others in the post, Sunny called it a “royal experience."

The video received more than 7.7 lakh views within a few hours. Many of her fans reacted with ‘wow’ in the comments section. A fan said, 'that's scary.'

She also shared a picture with the sharks on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Royal treatment for sharks and myself. Free sharks in the wild that know when to come for some food."

On Tuesday, Sunny had also shared pictures of her lying on a beach in a white bikini. She captioned it, “The sun is calling me!!” Taking to her Instagram Stories, she went on to share more glimpses of her running on the beach and enjoying her time on a water scooter.

Sunny Leone having fun in Maldives.

Sunny recently launched her new music video, Madhuban. The song has however, come under attack from various religious bodies which have accused the actor of hurting religious sentiments. Sunny features in the party number Madhuban, sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty. The song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi in 1960 film Kohinoor.

Sunny is married to Daniel Weber - the couple have three kids together: daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher.

Sunny is known for her music videos and special dance numbers in films. She hosted the 13th season of MTV Splitsvilla. She has starred in films such as Mastizaade, One Night Stand, Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2 among others.

