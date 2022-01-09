Mika Singh says he once visited Sunny Leone at her Los Angeles home at 4 am: ‘Galat mat sochna’

Singer Mika Singh and actor Sunny Leone came as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday. On the show, he talked about visiting her in Los Angeles at 4 in the morning and how she was hospitable to him even at that hour.

Mika said that he visited Sunny at her home in the US once. “Raat ko 4 baje gaya tha kyunki main late ho gaya tha, aap galat mat sochna (I went at 4 am because I got late. Don’t take it otherwise),” he said, causing her and host Kapil Sharma to chuckle.

Calling Sunny’s Los Angeles home very beautiful, Mika said that he was supposed to go at 11.30 pm but got late because he was performing at a show. “She was so sweet aur Daniel inke jo husband hai. Raat ko pizza bana ke khilaya inhone aur bohot hi pyaari coffee pilayi. Abhi tak mujhe yaad hai (She and her husband Daniel Weber were so sweet. She made a pizza for me and some great coffee. I still remember),” he said.

Kapil praised Sunny for her hospitality and said, “Hai toh Indian na andar se (She is Indian, after all).” She then said ‘chak de phatte’ with a laugh.

Mika and Kapil are neighbours and would frequent each other’s houses during the Covid-19 lockdown. They said that they ‘enjoyed a lot’.

On the show, Kapil revealed that his daughter Anayra started crying when she first saw Mika. Kapil said that when the first lockdown was implemented, Anayra was three months old and had just begun reacting to things around her. “Anayra ko lagta tha ki duniya mein do hi log hai, meri maa aur mera baap. Suddenly unhone Mika paaji ko dekha toh rone lag gayi (Anayra used to think that there are only two people in the world--her parents. Suddenly, when she saw Mika, she began to cry),” he said.

