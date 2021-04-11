Inside Shreya Ghoshal's surprise baby shower with 'plenty fun and games', girl gang joining in virtually

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya M, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the sweet surprise she received from her girl gang. They threw her a baby shower and sent her homemade delicacies as well as handmade presents. They joined in the celebrations virtually, via video conferencing.

Shreya shared pictures of herself wearing a ‘mom to be’ sash, holding photo booth props which read, ‘mommy to be’ and ‘congrats’. She also gave a peek of the sumptuous spread and the gift basket sent by her friends.

“When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance😭😍♥️ Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’ ♥️🤗 Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games🤪.. How lucky am I!” she wrote.

“Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls. @moitrasarada @sharivanaik @kaushiki_sings @saiyami @rush2mee #IndraniDi #RakhiDi Backstage and tech management: @moitrashantanu @shiladitya,” she added.

Last month, Shreya announced her pregnancy by sharing a picture of herself lovingly cradling her baby bump. “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives,” she wrote.

Reposting the same image on his Instagram page, Shiladitya wrote, “Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal.”

Shreya, a four-time National Award winner, has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on Instagram. In one of her recent posts, she wrote, “Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God.”