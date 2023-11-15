Inside Taylor Swift's $50m NYC apartment where she resides amid The Eras Tour

On top of billion-dollar net worth, pop sensation Taylor Swift has a solid real estate portfolio consisting of multi-million dollar assets. The 33-year-old singer has approximately $150 million investments in assets according to Forbes including eight lavish homes across the United States. One such luxury property that the Cruel Summer singer often seeks residency in is her $50 million New York City compound. She purchased the seven-bedroom $18 million Tribeca townhouse on Franklin Street from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson in 2014. It was later expanded along the cobblestone block with three units in the building next to the townhouse.

Taylor Swift during The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and her friends at her NYC compound (Instagram/ Taylor Swift)

Swift purchased the three units for almost $10 million each and combined the top two floors to create an enormous duplex spanning 8,300 sq. ft. After the renovation, the duplex had a total of 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a billiards room, and a grand staircase. Meanwhile, the third apartment. According to Page Six, Sophie Turner sought refuge in Swift's NYC apartment while she was engaged in a custody battle with Joe Jonas. Although the I Know Places singer keeps her personal life away from publicity, she has given her fans a glimpse into her luxury households on several occasions.

Taylor Swift's NYC compound (Instagram/ Taylor Swift)

The pictures shared by Swift on her Instagram handle reveal that her house has a neo-classical interior and an overall rustic look. She also has a bar for hosting parties and the living room has a red antique look to it. The dining room features a long wood table, velvet couches, vintage red rugs and antique chandeliers. By the look of it, it's perfectly safe to say that the Evermore singer is a fan of fairytale and vintage themes. The ceilings have wooden beams and her yellow-walled kitchen also features a stunning white and grey marble island.

Taylor Swift's NYC apartment also has a pool table (Instagram/ Taylor Swift)