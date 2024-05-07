Internet angry after ‘racist’ paparazzi at Met Gala 2024 allegedly calls Stray Kids ‘robots': Are they always this rude?

Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin attended the 2024 Met Gala held in New York. They made history as the first K-pop group to be invited to attend the event. This year's Met Gala theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. (Also Read | ‘Who’s that handsome blonde’ trends for Felix as Stray Kids script history at Met Gala 2024) Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids pose at the Met Gala.(REUTERS)

Stray Kids debut at 2024 Met Gala

Fans across the globe shared pictures and videos as the group made their debut at the Met Gala. The eight members walked the carpet, wearing custom Tommy Hilfiger suits in the designer's trademark red, white and blue palette. As fans lauded their presence at the event and how handsome they looked, many also shared videos saying the Met Gala paparazzi made 'racist' comments at the group.

What Met Gala paparazzi allegedly told about Stray Kids

In a video shared by a fan, a few paparazzi were heard having a conversation. One of them said, "I've never seen so many so many unemotional faces before." Another voice was heard saying, "They're robots." The first person laughed and said, "Ya, right?" Next, when the Stray Kids members took off their coats to reveal their outfits, a paparazzo said, “Oh, now we have to do it again?” Someone also said, "Now, let’s do it with feelings. Everybody jump." The paparazzi were also heard laughing.

Internet angry on comments at Stray Kids

Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "I'm legit so mad. Are these paparazzi that stupid and racist? Who let them in?" A fan said, "Paparazzi being very loudly racist towards SKZ at the Met and not facing any backlash from the people around them is crazy." A comment read, "Can anybody spread this?? Are paparazzi always this rude...literally after this, he said I bet they're gonna start performing hello??"

An X user said, "The comments the paparazzi are making?? That's DISPERPECTFUL! " Another fan said, "The fact that a huge (and seemingly respectable) event like the Met Gala still doesn't invest in hiring actual professional photographers and instead lets nasty racist paparazzi harass the guests is despicable and revolting. And no one around them said anything either."

About Stray Kids

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group released their pre-debut extended play (EP) Mixtape in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP I Am Not. It was followed by I Am series EPs, I Am Who and I Am You, Clé 1: Miroh, Clé 2: Yellow Wood, and Clé: Levanter.

The group's first studio album, Go Live, was released in 2020. In 2021, Stray Kids' second studio album, Noeasy, was released. The group also released the EPs Oddinary, Maxident (both in 2022), and Rock-Star (2023), and their third studio album 5-Star (2023).