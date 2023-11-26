Internet shows up for Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy addressing dance criticism in Renaissance film

Queen Bey recently released the film capturing her Renaissance tour, titled ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce.’

While the movie continues to soar in theatres, the internet has taken up to criticise those who had earlier pointed out the pop star's daughter Blue Ivy's lackluster moves during the concerts.

The grand premiere of the film was a star-studded event attended by the star's close friends and colleagues.

This arrives due to the singer discussing the topic in the film itself. The special guest in the movie was Beyonce's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who often partook as one of the dancers during her mother's sings “My Power,” and “Black Parade.” When the teenager began participating in the routines on stage, she was visibly still learning, however, by the end of the tour, she had the moves and attitude down to the pat.

Well, it turns out Blue Ivy was set to perform only once, even though that also took some negotiating with her music legend mother. “She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé said in the film.

She further added that though she finally allowed it, she felt dismayed when her daughter read comments on social media that criticized her lackluster moves. What thrilled her on the other hand was, that instead of being shunned by the comments, Blue Ivy decided to put in the work and train better and harder to score future appearances on the tour.

Well, the internet has a lot to say on this:

Blue Ivy has been trending on X for a while now, with users taking up to give her a shout-out and condemn those who criticized her dancing efforts.

“blue ivy read the comments y'all made on her dancing with her own eyes, & STILL decided to train even harder. that's what we call a QUEEN!” appreciated one.

“So Blue Ivy actually saw some of the terrible things GROWN ADULTS were saying about her and instead of giving up after what was supposed to be her only performance and at 1st against Beyoncés wishes, she decided to come back and end all you jobless heauxs, MULTIPLE TIMES! 🤧👏🏽😌” added another.