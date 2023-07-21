Is Ariana Grande already over Dalton Gomez? Rumours of dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater swirl among fans

Ariana Grande, the pop sensation known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, has been making headlines lately for her romantic rollercoaster. Amidst the drama, rumors are swirling about Ariana's newfound romance with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. The 31-year-old actor and singer has reportedly started dating the songstress after her separation from Dalton.

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater.(Instagram)

The pair apparently connected during the production of their musical film, and fans are eager to see how this new chapter unfolds. After announcing her separation from husband Dalton Gomez, the starlet seems to be throwing some major shade on social media too.

As news of Ariana's split with Dalton Gomez broke, fans noticed a series of cryptic Instagram likes from the singer. The posts she interacted with seemed to hint at emotional struggles, setting boundaries, healing from trauma, and dealing with difficult relationships. While it's unclear why she engaged with these particular posts, many fans suspect she could be expressing her emotions and seeking comfort through social media.

Moving On with Co-Star Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater's career has been on the rise since he first landed a recurring role in the TV show Redheads Anonymous in 2015. He went on to make appearances in hit series like Law & Order: SVU and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But it was his breakout role as Spongebob Squarepants in The Spongebob Musical: Live on Stage! that earned him a Tony Award nomination. Now, he's set to star as Boq in the film adaptation of Broadway's Wicked alongside Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh.

While Ariana's social media likes may have sparked intrigue, fans are hoping she finds happiness and peace in both her personal life and new romance with Ethan Slater. As the drama unfolds, the world watches to see how the star navigates her path in the spotlight.