Ariana Grande likes posts about ‘Never again’ being in a relationship with someone she fears before Dalton Gomez split

Ariana Grande has been liking some mysterious posts on Instagram that hint at her troubled relationship with Dalton Gomez, who she is divorcing after two years of marriage. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, in a private ceremony (arianagrande/Instagram)(Instagram)

The “7 Rings” singer, who confirmed her split this week, showed her interest in several posts from psychotherapist Terri Cole’s account, including one that said, “Never again will I be in a relationship with someone I fear.”

Cryptic Instagram post liked by Ariana Grande.(Instagram/ Terri Cole)

The post was shared around the time that Grande, 30, and the real estate agent parted ways.

The “Wicked” star also liked posts about avoiding “self-abandonment” for the sake of a relationship, leaving behind “people and situations that threaten your peace of mind [and] self-respect and expressing love through “communication.”

Another post that caught Grande’s attention said, “Imagine how different the world would be if little girls were taught to set boundaries as often as they were taught to be polite.”

Eagle-eyed Grande’s fans noticed that she liked these posts and expressed their support and love for her in the comments.

“we love u Ari <3” one fan wrote.

“Ari whatever ur going thru isn’t gonna last, remember we love u, I love you❤️” another said.

ALSO READ| Dalton Gomez gets back to dating others since his break up with Ariana Grande: Report

Page Six broke the news of Grande and Gomez’s divorce on Monday, with a source saying that “they came to the decision together.”

“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” the source added.

The couple got married in a secret ceremony in May 2021.

Sources told TMZ that the reason for their split was Grande’s busy schedule, which Gomez was not prepared for when the COVID-19 restrictions eased.

According to one source, Gomez, 27, tried to save their marriage by flying to London in January to see Grande while she was filming “Wicked,” but it “didn’t work out.”

The 30-year-old has already moved on with her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater.(Instagram)

A photo from March showed Slater, 31, and Grande cuddling with his arm around her while celebrating their co-star Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in London.

Slater is reportedly separated from his wife, singer Lilly Jay, who gave birth to their son last year.

Sources confirmed to TMZ that he and Grande started dating after he had already separated from Jay.

ALSO READ| Ariana Grande deletes wedding photos from social media amid news of separation with Dalton Gomez

Gomez, on the other hand, is “devastated” by the divorce, according to a source who spoke to US Weekly.

“A separation is not what he wanted. He wanted the fairy tale, happy ending, and it’s not looking that way,” the source said.