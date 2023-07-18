Dalton Gomez gets back to dating others since his break up with Ariana Grande: Report

In the post-Covid world, Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande could not make their marriage work due to their differences turning out to be so alarmingly obvious. These differences created a distant and deviant space between the former couple, according to a report by TMZ. Ariana Dalton split up(E-online)

The two seemed inseparable and completely in love, bringing out the best in each other. It was only after the pandemic that all the changes took place and their relationship started to spiral.

Dalton was unaware of the stars schedule, the paparazzi, and all the work and show lineups that constantly made her travel. Dalton would go the extra mile in understanding and hoping to go around the town without security.

Along with all the fame and recognition one gets, Security is a matter of safety for the 30-year-old superstar and icon, and the same would be questioned by Dalton, which is evidently based on the stars relationship.

The former couple had separated by January but had managed to end the relationship on friendly terms. They tried giving their relationship a try in May yet again, but it all came down to the same spiral two weeks into getting back together.

The differences only made the marriage worse and had reached its height by the time she went on to film ‘Wicked’ in England.

Dalton and Ariana were in a state of shock because no one had picked up on the separation until today. By the time the news was out and broken by TMZ, the former couple had already parted ways and were headed for divorce.

The contrast in lifestyle between the two seemed like a possibility given their contrasting natures and commitments towards life.

Only time will tell whether there are going to be any reconsiderations of how the relationship is currently going for Dalton and Ariana or what surprises life has for the two.