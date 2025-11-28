Is KJ Apa Mr. Fantasy? Theory behind Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade performer explained

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 has wrapped up, but one performer is still the talk of the weekend: Mr. Fantasy. His appearance during the parade has renewed curiosity about who this mysterious viral sensation really is, and the event may have offered the clearest clues yet, as per NBC. Mr. Fantasy's music has gone viral on TikTok.(YouTube/Mr. Fantasy)

Mr. Fantasy performed live during the parade broadcast on NBC and Peacock, appearing alongside big names like Cynthia Erivo, Gavin DeGraw, and the Radio City Rockettes.

Is KJ Apa Mr. Fantasy?

Fans are now more convinced than ever that Mr. Fantasy is actually KJ Apa, the 28-year-old New Zealand actor known for playing Archie Andrews on Riverdale. While neither Apa nor Mr. Fantasy has confirmed the theory, viewers pointed out the same tattoos, body type, and facial structure during the parade performance, as per NBC. They also believed that Apa used a brunette bob wig, false teeth, and British accent to hide his identity.

All on Mr. Fantasy, the viral music sensation

Mr. Fantasy has released two songs so far: the self-titled “Mr. Fantasy” and “Wayuwanna.” The music has gone viral on TikTok, earning him a growing fanbase and making him one of the year’s biggest social media sensations.

Inspired by family

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mr. Fantasy said his music career began with inspiration from his grandmother, who fostered his creative talent. Speaking to Teen Vogue after his first track became popular, Mr. Fantasy said, “The most fabulous part about it all, is that I seem to be bringing an immense amount of joy to people’s hearts.”

What’s next for Mr. Fantasy?

Despite his rising fame, Mr. Fantasy is keeping his plans under wraps. When asked about upcoming music, he told Teen Vogue, “My plans will remain classified at this time, but just know this; this is what I was born to do, and I won’t disappoint you.”

Fans got the chance to see Mr. Fantasy perform live for the first time during the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Whether or not he is KJ Apa, the artist is already capturing attention and promising an unforgettable performance for audiences across the country.