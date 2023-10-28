Is Perrie Edwards putting her ‘gloves up’? Little Mix star teases solo career with studio visit

“Ain't tapping out, see me coming for more, up purrrup, put your gloves up…”

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to share snaps of herself in the studio, confirming that she is “cooking” new beats.

Well, it seems Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has decided to heed the band's song and begin the journey of her solo career.

As known, the record-breaking trio is on a hiatus after 10 years of dominating the pop music arena. Individual careers seem to be on the cards for the British band's next chapter and Perrie has whipped up the excitement of her fans for her solo career with her latest social media post.

Later on TikTok, she posted a clip of herself in the lab, captioning, “Trust the process.”

Fan Reactions to Perrie's post

"Cook faster we’re starving…" commented a fan under the singer's post.

"Please Pez we just need one song for now" requested another.

British professional dancer and model, Danielle Peazer commented on Perrie's post with, "Give the people what they want 😂🙌🏼"

One even offered to taste test the song for her commenting, “want me to do a taste test? important to have someone taste before serving!!”

“It's always intriguing to see how artists explore their individual creativity outside of their group, and her solo venture is eagerly anticipated by her fans,” added a fan on X (Formerly Twitter)

"she’s coming to show the gworlz how to hit those notes," added another on the platform.

Little Mix becomes a trio: Leigh-Anne Pinnock talks about bandmate’s exit

According to Leigh, Jesy Nelson's departure from the group was “abrupt and sad and then it was messy.”

“We were a family, the four of us were like sisters, and we had been that way since we were teenagers, so it’s not an over-exaggeration to say that losing a member was a traumatic experience. When you have felt so much love and support with another person over such a long time and then that suddenly disappears you never fully get to understand why it hurts,” she wrote in her new memoir Believe, which was released recently on October 26, 2023.

Additionally, in an interview, the singer added that she, and her bandmates, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwell had turned to therapy post-Jesy's exit.

However now, “we have moved forwards into something even brighter and stronger.”