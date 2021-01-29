It’s the later days that you have to focus on, not the wedding so much: Shilpa Rao

Singer Shilpa Rao is happy to be starting a new chapter of her life. The singer recently got married to her long-time partner Ritesh Krishnan and is enjoying this new phase to its fullest. The wedding was a small ceremony that happened on January 27. Rao says, “Thankfully for both of us, we are not very ritualistic and we cherish what’s in front of us. Even growing up, in my family we always had a more open heart and mind about the things in front of us. It’s a good feeling to celebrate each day as it is. I am frankly not a big fan of weddings. I have not seen a single wedding ceremony in my life. I have been to my friends’ weddings and have always missed the ceremony. I always feel that it’s just the start of something and the tough part comes later. It’s not so much the wedding itself that you have to focus on. It’s the later days that you have to focus on... that’s the tough part. We will try to take it as each day comes.”

The Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno; 2008) singer has known her now husband for more than three years. “We have known each other pretty well for the past three years. We have travelled together a lot and that’s the best way to know someone. I feel that yes, we are together, but if there is a side of him that wants to be alone and be by himself for a while that’s very necessary. You have to not forget yourself in the marriage. No one should lose themselves in the relationship. The trick is to let the other person be themselves and I am hoping this will be a fun ride,” she says.

Even though the wedding is done now, a honeymoon is not in the picture anytime soon reveals Rao. “My vacation is going straight to the shoot since I have just started a music show. I think once I am finished in May, we can step out then but right now it’s back to back work,” she says.