'Jackson physically attacked me,' Keke Palmer shares assault images, files for restraining order

Keke Palmer, the 30-year-old star of Nope, has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Darius Jackson, the father of her 8-month-old son Leodis.

Keke Palmer seeks sole custody of their child and a restraining order against Darius Jackson, providing evidence of previous incidents of physical abuse.(AFP/Instagram/Darius Jackson)

She also provides screenshots of what appears to be security footage of a man hitting a woman over a couch. Palmer says that Jackson has assaulted her on multiple occasions, and that another incident was captured on “home security footage [from] February 13, 2022 when Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck.”

Palmer claims that Jackson, 30, has physically abused her several times throughout their 2-year relationship, including an incident on Sunday when he allegedly attacked her at her home.

According to PEOPLE, Palmer alleges that Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

Palmer also accuses Jackson of destroying her personal property, such as diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing her belongings into the street, hitting her in front of their son, calling her profanities, threatening to kill himself with a gun if she left him, and other forms of physical and emotional abuse. She says that Jackson would also “love bomb” her and make her feel special, only to turn cold and angry over trivial matters.

“The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative,” the restraining order request reads.

“Darius would ‘love bomb’ me and make me feel like I was the most important woman in the world, only to get extremely distant and cold over a perceived insult to him. If we were at a party or event, and I spoke with one person too long or looked at someone a 'certain way', he would storm off in a rage – telling me I was ‘slut’ and a ‘whore,’ accuse me of cheating on him, and that I did not love him. Darius had a way of gaslighting me to make me feel like I was doing something wrong even though I wasn’t.”

Palmer also states that on Sunday, Jackson came to her house to take Leodis to a football game, but the baby was not there because he had gone with Palmer’s sister to visit family. After an argument, Jackson allegedly “knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.” Palmer says she chased him outside to get her phone back and “he nearly hit me with his car.” She says the whole incident was “captured by my home security camera, which will be played for the Court at the time of the hearing.”

Palmer’s filing also mentions an incident that occurred on or around April 21, 2022, when the former couple went to a restaurant in Santa Barbara and Jackson got upset after accusing Palmer of flirting with a woman.

Palmer says that Jackson “grabbed my prescription eyeglasses away from me, threw them on the ground and stomped on them. He then opened my bag, threw all of my belongings onto the pavement in the rain, and threw my car keys across the parking lot before he got into his own car and drove off.”

Palmer and Jackson’s relationship troubles briefly became public in July when Jackson criticized Palmer for wearing a sheer dress over a black bodysuit to watch Usher perform at his Las Vegas Residency.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he stated in a deleted tweet

Palmer is requesting sole custody of Leodis, as well as a restraining order that would prohibit Jackson from contacting her or coming near her, her son, or her home.

