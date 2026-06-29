Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash after Hyderabad show as fans claim she arrived 3 hours late, lip-synced

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has come under fire on social media following her recent concert in Hyderabad, with several attendees expressing disappointment over the event. Several fans have claimed that the singer took the stage nearly three hours behind schedule and accused her of lip-syncing during parts of the performance.

Jasmine Sandlas gets slammed

Jasmine Sandlas started her singing career with the song Muskan in 2008.

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Jasmine performed at Hyderabad's Quake Arena on June 27, following which the concert became the subject of discussion online. In the hours that followed, social media was flooded with mixed reactions from attendees, with many voicing their disappointment over the overall experience.

The backlash wasn't limited to the performance alone. Several social media users also slammed the event's organisers, alleging poor communication, long delays and mismanagement throughout the evening. Some even went as far as calling it "a new way of scamming people," sharing detailed accounts of their experience online.

One social media user wrote, “I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm @jasminesandlas you came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all ?? THREE HOURS LATE !!! And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Terrible experience! We waited from 8 to 11.30 and then left since we had a long way to travel back. There was no intimation about the delay. The managerial staff is the worst, with the rudest attitude. People should be warned about how Quake events are scams of the worst kind,” another mentioned, with one writing, “Indeed, very bad experience and pathetic management!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Terrible experience! We waited from 8 to 11.30 and then left since we had a long way to travel back. There was no intimation about the delay. The managerial staff is the worst, with the rudest attitude. People should be warned about how Quake events are scams of the worst kind,” another mentioned, with one writing, “Indeed, very bad experience and pathetic management!" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One social media user simply called it a “super flop show”, with another writing, “@quakearenahyd Very disappointing experience. The event started post 11pm instead of the communicated 8 PM.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One social media user simply called it a “super flop show”, with another writing, “@quakearenahyd Very disappointing experience. The event started post 11pm instead of the communicated 8 PM.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Horrible Event..... She literally just disappeared.... + The management by QUAKE ... The worst of them all... Food service with extra cover charges.. just minting money for absolutely nothing.... I've been to club concerts before but this was hands down... The worst of them all.. PERIOD,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Horrible Event..... She literally just disappeared.... + The management by QUAKE ... The worst of them all... Food service with extra cover charges.. just minting money for absolutely nothing.... I've been to club concerts before but this was hands down... The worst of them all.. PERIOD,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Another comment read, “That’s just plain disrespect for the fans who showed up and paid for the event. The worst part is the artist did not even apologise for being more than 3hrs late.” One wrote, “I have noticed in all her videos too she just lip syncs.” Jasmine is yet to react to the backlash.

About Jasmine Sandlas

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Jasmine was born in Jalandhar and raised in California. She started her singing career with the song Muskan in 2008 and later worked with Bohemia on the album Gulabi.

Jasmine made her singing debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's movie, Kick. Her song Yaar Na Miley from the movie became a huge hit. She went on to give hit songs like Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Street Dancer 3D, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko in Munjya, Nasha in Raid 2, Ashiqaan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Poison Baby in Thamma and others.

Her recent songs in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar have also become chartbusters. In the first part of the film, the actor sang the title track and the item song, Shararat. Both of which received immense love. In the second part of the film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, she won hearts with her voice in the song Jaiye Sanjana. The two-part film has become a huge box office success, collecting over ₹3000 crore worldwide as a franchise.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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