...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash after Hyderabad show as fans claim she arrived 3 hours late, lip-synced

Jasmine Sandlas performed at Hyderabad's Quake Arena on June 27, following which the concert became the subject of discussion online. 

Jun 29, 2026 12:42 pm IST
By Sugandha Rawal
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has come under fire on social media following her recent concert in Hyderabad, with several attendees expressing disappointment over the event. Several fans have claimed that the singer took the stage nearly three hours behind schedule and accused her of lip-syncing during parts of the performance.

Jasmine Sandlas gets slammed

Jasmine Sandlas started her singing career with the song Muskan in 2008.

Jasmine performed at Hyderabad's Quake Arena on June 27, following which the concert became the subject of discussion online. In the hours that followed, social media was flooded with mixed reactions from attendees, with many voicing their disappointment over the overall experience.

The backlash wasn't limited to the performance alone. Several social media users also slammed the event's organisers, alleging poor communication, long delays and mismanagement throughout the evening. Some even went as far as calling it "a new way of scamming people," sharing detailed accounts of their experience online.

One social media user wrote, “I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm @jasminesandlas you came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all ?? THREE HOURS LATE !!! And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all.”

Another comment read, “That’s just plain disrespect for the fans who showed up and paid for the event. The worst part is the artist did not even apologise for being more than 3hrs late.” One wrote, “I have noticed in all her videos too she just lip syncs.” Jasmine is yet to react to the backlash.

About Jasmine Sandlas

Jasmine was born in Jalandhar and raised in California. She started her singing career with the song Muskan in 2008 and later worked with Bohemia on the album Gulabi.

Jasmine made her singing debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's movie, Kick. Her song Yaar Na Miley from the movie became a huge hit. She went on to give hit songs like Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Street Dancer 3D, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko in Munjya, Nasha in Raid 2, Ashiqaan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Poison Baby in Thamma and others.

Her recent songs in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar have also become chartbusters. In the first part of the film, the actor sang the title track and the item song, Shararat. Both of which received immense love. In the second part of the film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, she won hearts with her voice in the song Jaiye Sanjana. The two-part film has become a huge box office success, collecting over 3000 crore worldwide as a franchise.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

backlash concert hyderabad
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash after Hyderabad show as fans claim she arrived 3 hours late, lip-synced
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.