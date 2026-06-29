Jasmine Sandlas faces backlash after Hyderabad show as fans claim she arrived 3 hours late, lip-synced
Jasmine Sandlas performed at Hyderabad's Quake Arena on June 27, following which the concert became the subject of discussion online.
Singer Jasmine Sandlas has come under fire on social media following her recent concert in Hyderabad, with several attendees expressing disappointment over the event. Several fans have claimed that the singer took the stage nearly three hours behind schedule and accused her of lip-syncing during parts of the performance.
Jasmine Sandlas gets slammed
Jasmine performed at Hyderabad's Quake Arena on June 27, following which the concert became the subject of discussion online. In the hours that followed, social media was flooded with mixed reactions from attendees, with many voicing their disappointment over the overall experience.
The backlash wasn't limited to the performance alone. Several social media users also slammed the event's organisers, alleging poor communication, long delays and mismanagement throughout the evening. Some even went as far as calling it "a new way of scamming people," sharing detailed accounts of their experience online.
One social media user wrote, “I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm @jasminesandlas you came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all ?? THREE HOURS LATE !!! And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show??? Then leave abruptly at end, without any thank you, sorry or anything at all.”
“Terrible experience! We waited from 8 to 11.30 and then left since we had a long way to travel back. There was no intimation about the delay. The managerial staff is the worst, with the rudest attitude. People should be warned about how Quake events are scams of the worst kind,” another mentioned, with one writing, “Indeed, very bad experience and pathetic management!"{{/usCountry}}
“Terrible experience! We waited from 8 to 11.30 and then left since we had a long way to travel back. There was no intimation about the delay. The managerial staff is the worst, with the rudest attitude. People should be warned about how Quake events are scams of the worst kind,” another mentioned, with one writing, “Indeed, very bad experience and pathetic management!"{{/usCountry}}
One social media user simply called it a “super flop show”, with another writing, “@quakearenahyd Very disappointing experience. The event started post 11pm instead of the communicated 8 PM.”{{/usCountry}}
One social media user simply called it a “super flop show”, with another writing, “@quakearenahyd Very disappointing experience. The event started post 11pm instead of the communicated 8 PM.”{{/usCountry}}
“Horrible Event..... She literally just disappeared.... + The management by QUAKE ... The worst of them all... Food service with extra cover charges.. just minting money for absolutely nothing.... I've been to club concerts before but this was hands down... The worst of them all.. PERIOD,” one wrote.{{/usCountry}}
“Horrible Event..... She literally just disappeared.... + The management by QUAKE ... The worst of them all... Food service with extra cover charges.. just minting money for absolutely nothing.... I've been to club concerts before but this was hands down... The worst of them all.. PERIOD,” one wrote.{{/usCountry}}
Another comment read, “That’s just plain disrespect for the fans who showed up and paid for the event. The worst part is the artist did not even apologise for being more than 3hrs late.” One wrote, “I have noticed in all her videos too she just lip syncs.” Jasmine is yet to react to the backlash.
About Jasmine Sandlas
Jasmine was born in Jalandhar and raised in California. She started her singing career with the song Muskan in 2008 and later worked with Bohemia on the album Gulabi.
Jasmine made her singing debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's movie, Kick. Her song Yaar Na Miley from the movie became a huge hit. She went on to give hit songs like Illegal Weapon 2.0 in Street Dancer 3D, Taras Ni Aya Tujhko in Munjya, Nasha in Raid 2, Ashiqaan in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Poison Baby in Thamma and others.
Her recent songs in Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar have also become chartbusters. In the first part of the film, the actor sang the title track and the item song, Shararat. Both of which received immense love. In the second part of the film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, she won hearts with her voice in the song Jaiye Sanjana. The two-part film has become a huge box office success, collecting over ₹3000 crore worldwide as a franchise.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.