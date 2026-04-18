Jasmine Sandlas says Dhurandhar music composer Shashwat Sachdev worked like a madman: ‘Bohot anxiety tha’

Dhurandhar The Revenge has been the talk of the town since its release in theatres on March 19. The music album of the film, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has also received tremendous acclaim. Singer Jasmine Sandlas has 5 songs in the Dhurandhar The Revenge album. In an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, the singer shared how the album was created. (Also read: Singer Jasmine Sandlas reveals this Dhurandhar 2 song was created on the day of the music album launch at 4 am)

What Jasmine said

Jasmine Sandlas called Shashwat Sachdev a 'genius'.

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During the chat, Jasmine said, “He [Shashwat] is such a genius, a dear friend and yes, I agree the fact that, ‘What an album!’ Both times! The freedom to create with his intuition. Aditya Dhar is a major reason, he gave all the freedom to him and to me to write the songs. It was such a vast space where we could create those songs.”

Jasmine said that Sashwat used to wake up in the morning and pray and set his piano to make a melody. That was his morning routine, shared the singer. Then she would fit the lines of the melody to the emotion. She continued, “Shashwat and me can write a song in 15 minutes. He was a madman; he was there and still not there somehow while making the songs. That's how much nights blended into days. The whole team was on the edge for the last few weeks. I have been in rooms with 50 people… editors, sound people, team and so many of them… they were circulating. Bohot sara anxiety and nervousness tha (There was a lot of anxiety and nervousness) and Shashwat under all that pressure, created various masterpieces.”

About Dhurandhar

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{{^usCountry}} Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sequel showed how Ranveer Singh's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sequel showed how Ranveer Singh's character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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