Javed Ali: Eid is very special for me

“Eid ke intezaar mein jo mazaa hai wo kuch alag hi hota hai,” says singer Javed Ali, as he excitedly talks about his love for the festival. He adds, “Eid is very special for me. The holy month to Ramzan is extremely pure and auspicious for us, Muslims. We believe this is the time of worship and blessings from Allah. So I celebrate Eid with a lot of happiness and love.”

The singer says that he experiences a different kind of passion during the month of Ramzan and on the day of the festival. “A lot of people wonder that I record and perform at concerts while observing roza (fasting without food and water from sunrise to sunset). I believe that the energy that I feel during this time, without eating and drinking anything for hours, is magical. It’s to do with a divine power,” explains the 39-year-old.

There are a lot of fond memories of Eid that Ali holds close to his heart. “I would look forward to the festival in the hope and excitement of getting Eidi from my chacha, tauji, daddy, ammi and bua. They would give us money and all the kids would compete. At the end of the day, the one who got the maximum Eidi was declared the winner. I look forward to getting Eidi even now, magar koi deta nahin hai (laughs).”

Sharing how he celebrates Eid, the Srivalli (Pushpa: The Rise; 2021) singer shares, “On the day of the festival, I wait for the Eid ki namaz with a lot of excitement. I go to the masjid and offer my prayers. I wear new clothes on the day and relish delicacies like sewaiyaan at home. I look forward to meeting and wishing a lot of people on Eid.”