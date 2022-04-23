Jay Sean: We need people to show up for us just like they need us to continue making music

After three years of the pandemic, British pop singer Jay Sean has finally resumed live acts. He says the responsibility of reviving the music industry lies on the audience, too.

The singer, whose roots trace back to India, picked his home country to return to the live scene recently, with performances in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru last week.

“India has and always will be incredibly special to me, but coming back here, after not being able to tour, and after what everyone has gone through, made the trip even more important. India has always had my back. I’m happy to be able to give back a little bit through my music. I am thankful for my fans in India. You have had my back through thick and thin and I love you all,” Sean tells us.

The Ride It hitmaker continues, “I’m a huge fan of music too. When I think of not being able to see music for two years and then suddenly being able to go sing and scream along to my favourite band or artist, that sounds so incredible to me”.

That’s why he is confident that people will not hesitate from coming concerts. Nobody can resist the feeling that your favourite songs, with your favourite people brings,” he says.

In fact, Sean, who found fame with Dance with you (Nachna tere naal) in 2003 as part of the Rishi Rich Project, puts the responsibility to help the music industry find its tunes again on music lovers.

“Sustaining artists, whether it be through live touring or supporting them via streaming their music is crucial. As a fan you should never assume that an artist is “good”,” says the singer, who announced the end of Rishi Rich Project in 2007, and followed on the success route with Stolen and Down.

He adds, “We need you to show up for us just like you need us to continue making music. If our job is to turn the lights back on and bring some joy into the world, then your job is simply to help us do that. It’s a symbiotic relationship. We can’t do it without the fan”.

Now, after wrapping up the multi-city tour, he has shifted his focus on building new music, and TV shows. And he has decided to tackle important questions like stereotypes associated with Punjabi music through the television shows.

“I think defining Punjabi music is a good conversation to have. Just because I am no longer using traditional Punjabi instruments in my records, does that make it less Punjabi?? I am after all the same human that I was all those years ago when I started. So isn’t the music that I make today, also Punjabi? It’s an interesting topic and I look forward to exploring it on the TV show…you guys will love it,” he wraps up.