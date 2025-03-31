Popular American singer is drinking 'sperm cocktails' to keep her vocal cords tip-top

Jessica Simpson is pulling out all the stops to keep her vocal cords in peak condition, even if it means trying something unusual. The singer recently revealed on Instagram her willingness to sip on a Chinese herb cocktail that contains snake sperm to keep her vocal cords in their prime condition. In a surprising Instagram post, Jessica Simpson discusses a Chinese herb cocktail for vocal health that includes snake sperm. (Photo by KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell’s Dallas outing: A date, reunion or casual dinner? What went down

Jessica Simpson reveals drinking snake sperm for her vocals

On Friday, Simpson shared a video on Instagram where she revealed a special drink that she had been asking foron the recommendation of her vocal coach. What shocked the fans was the snake sperm which was one of the concoction's ingredients. Simpson admitted that she was not aware of the ingredient being a part of the drink until one of her friends looked up the ingredient list, as reported by TMZ.

In the clip, she said that her friends inquired, “They’re like, ‘What are you drinking?’” to which she replied, “It’s, like, this Chinese herb thing and I’m, like, ‘I don’t know. My vocal coach told me to drink it'”

However, she appeared completely unfazed by the fact and went ahead to compare it to honey. She continued, “It’s, like, this Chinese herb thing and I’m, like, ‘I don’t know. My vocal coach told me to drink it'” and burst into laughter. She added, “So, if you wanna good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm.” She captioned the video with a microphone emoji along with a snake and test tube emoji.

Also Read: Richard Chamberlain dies: All on Shogun actor's ex-husband Martin Rabbett, net worth and more

Netizens react to Simpson's shocking ingredient in her drink

A user commented on Simpson's post, “Lol. hilarious and still so carefree.” A second user wrote, “The new Chicken of the Sea moment.” A third user wrote, “Hahaha, that’s the Jess we (your fans) know and love.” While another user wrote, “Jess need a show with her Sister.”

Simpson is not the first celebrity to turn to animal sperm for some personal benefits. For a long time, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Anniston have relied on salmon sperm to achieve that glowing younger-looking skin, as reported by TMZ.