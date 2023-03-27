Jimin, Suga and J-Hope can't stop laughing as they dance to Like Crazy, BTS fans say: 'This is driving us crazy'. Watch

BTS members Suga, J-Hope, and Jimin gave their fans a sweet surprise as they danced to the latter's new song Like Crazy. Taking to its Instagram page on Monday, BTS official posted a video in which Suga and Jimin grooved to the new track. The video started with both Suga and Jimin looking out of their windows and then joining each other for the dance. (Also Read | J-Hope is proud as Jimin drops first solo album Face, RM reveals writing for Like Crazy; BTS fans are having 'hard time')

BTS: Suga and J-Hope joined Jimin as they grooved to his new song Like Crazy.

The duo was seen laughing continuously as they danced. The clip ended with Jimin extending his hand towards Suga who looked at him for a brief moment and then hit it playfully. Suga was seen smiling in the end. The video was shared with the caption, "Our Minimini is dancing together this happy."

In the clip, Suga wore a white T-shirt, black pants, and a green cardigan. Jimin opted for a white T-shirt, beige sweater and denims. While Suga wore black and white sneakers, Jimin was seen in yellow and white shoes.

In another video, posted by BTS official, Jimin, and J-Hope danced to the song. The video started with J-Hope and Jimin teasing each other as they held two empty cups. The video ended with J-Hope pretending to throw the content of the cup at Jimin while he pushed the rapper.

In the video, J-Hope was dressed in a striped olive green T-shirt, denims, and red shoes. Jimin was seen in a white T-shirt, grey jacket, denims, and sneakers. The video was shared with the caption, "Let me have a taste."

Reacting to the clips, a fan wrote, "I am unable to handle this much cuteness, they are so adorable." Another person said, "Our minimini are looking so cute together. Look at the shy smile of our Suga, he is really a great dancer and love to watch him dancing." A comment read, "The way they both smiled at each other." "Perfect as always," wrote another fan.

"I'm soooooo in love with their cutest smile," said a fan. "Aah this yoonmin is driving us crazy. Jimin will always be a first priority to yoongi," commented a person. "Bro Suga's tiny dance is so cute they both are so so so adorable mayyyy gawddd," read a comment. "The ending was so cute," wrote an Instagram user. "They are so unserious, I love them," said another fan. "But this is so cute. I love how they mess with each other," read another comment.

Last week, Jimin unveiled his first-ever solo album Face along with the music video for the title track Like Crazy. The album comprises the songs--Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version).

Talking about Face on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimin had said, "In fact, this album is, I think many are aware of it, but the album looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic. So, I would be happy if many people could relate to it."

