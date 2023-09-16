Jin talks about BTS comeback and concerts in new video, V makes cameo: 'There's nothing more I could ask for'

BTS member V made a brief cameo as BangtanTV shared the September message of Jin, the eldest member of the group. In the over three-minute-long video shared on BangtanTV's YouTube channel, Jin wore a cream sweater and beige jacket. He also opted for glasses and sat holding a book in a room. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin talks about his problem with eating spicy food, V and Jin tease him)

Jungkook makes cameo in Jin's video for BTS fans

BTS' V and Jin in a new clip shared by BangtanTV.

In the video, Jin greeted the BTS fans and said that September is the month of reading. As he spoke, Jin laughed and said, "Jungkook just popped in and left." Talking about the month, Jin continued, "September is the month when even horses gain weight. A season when the sky is high..." He also asked fans to wear coats and read books.

Jin talks about BTS comeback, concerts

Jin said, "It's a season where even your heart feels full. So read a lot. You are all doing well, right? I'll probably be doing well too although it's still in the future...Eat lots of meat and veggies too. Put on a little weight. That's what I hope you do. You need to stay healthy and store energy so that when we come back you can come see our concerts too. You need to keep your strength up to listen to music. When we come out with our music please listen to it fueled by energy. If you do that, there's nothing more I could ask for."

Jin talks about putting effort into his clips

He added, "I just post these videos once every month or so, so that you can see my face. I got my hair cut a little bit...If I always look the same I thought it would seem like I didn't put much effort into it. It wouldn't be so great." Jin also informed his fans that he was working. He also said that he wanted to look different every time he filmed a clip for the fans.

V marks his presence

Next, V aka Kim Taehyung entered the room. Jin looked towards him and said, "V! You are done? V is here too. You wanna be on? Okay, be in the video. Just say 'hi'." V greeted BTS ARMY and stood behind Jin. He introduced himself in a goofy manner as Jin laughed. He said, "I am Kim Taehyung" and bowed.

Jin continued, "They are doing something else right now but the members are almost done so I should wrap up too." V, was heard saying, "No. Talk some more since (BTS) ARMY is waiting for you." Jin smiled and said, "I'm filming a lot of videos right now and there's more to come. I'd just appreciate it if you take the time to see me."

Jin and V bid goodbye to fans

V again interrupted Jin and asked, "What else are you preparing to show ARMY?" He replied, "I have prepared a lot actually. I have a different concept for each month so I'm in different outfits like this." He then laughed and told V, "Would you stop talking to me as you change?" Jin ended the clip by telling fans that he would be back. As he bid goodbye, V too said his goodbye, and Jin told him to 'go away'.

