Joe Biden played Butter for BTS members to make them 'feel at home' during their White House visit. Watch

US President Joe Biden has shared a video from his meeting with K-Pop sensation BTS at the White House last week. He shared it with a small message for the BTS members and about their discussion on the rising cases of hate crimes against South Asians in the US during their 35-minute long meeting. The video shows Joe Biden playing their song Butter to make them feel at home. Also read: BTS reveals they had planned a Mumbai concert in 2020, fans urge them to plan a visit to India again

Sharing the video on Instagram, Joe Biden wrote, “It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts.bighitofficial. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters.”

The video opens with BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook arriving at the White House in black suits. As they all get seated on a couch and some remain standing in a non-formal set-up, Joe Biden plays their hit song Butter and says, “I'd figured I make you feel at home.”

Fans of BTS reacted to the video in the comments section. A fan commented, “This is so sweet and amazing!” Another called it a “historical moment”. A fan also said, “Thank you for inviting them.”

Joe Biden told the group that there has been a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US in recent times. “Hate only hides. When good people talk about it and say how bad it is, it goes down. People care a lot about what you say, and what you are doing is good for all people. It’s not just your good talent. It’s the message you are communicating. It matters.”

Group leader RM thanked the US president for signing a recent legislation on combating Covid-19 hate crimes in the country. "We want to say thank you, sincerely, for your decision such as signing the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. So we just want to be a little help and we truly appreciate the White House and government’s (efforts) trying to find solutions," he added.

On Sunday, RM also shared a few pictures from his visit to the White House. He is seen posing in front of the main building and in the lawn.

RM at the White House.

Before the meeting with the president, BTS joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her briefing with reporters. Jimin said the band had been "devastated by the recent surge" of crime and intolerance against Asian Americans. "To put a stop to this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," he said through an interpreter. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences, said Suga. "It's not wrong to be different," he added.

V said, "Everyone has his or her own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person."

(With PTI inputs)

