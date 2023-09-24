Joe Jonas hints at custody battle, gives shoutout to parents during show amid Sophie Turner divorce

Singer Joe Jonas is currently on a tour with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas as part of their group Jonas Brothers. Joe is also fighting a legal battle with his estranged wife-actor Sophie Turner. During one of his recent tours, he seemingly hinted at his custody battle with Sophie, as per People.com. (Also Read | Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a fight on his birthday after she wished him on Instagram, as per court documents)

Joe gives shoutout to parents

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year. (AFP)

As per the report, on Thursday, Joe performed at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and spoke to the parents and parents-to-be present in the audience. The group performed Little Bird that each of the three brothers, including Kevin and Nick, has dedicated to their kids.

Before performing it, Joe said after a brief pause, “This next one is all about being a parent.” He also wished “good luck” to those who looked forward to becoming parents in future.

Joe is fighting a legal battle with Sophie Turner

Joe's shout-out comes amid his custody battle with Sophie Turner. Recently, Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe alleging wrongful retention of the couple's two children following which Joe filed a response. As per People, the lawsuit alleged that Joe refused to let the couple's two children, Willa and another daughter return to England.

Sophie recently sued Joe

A part of the statement also said that Joe is "seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK," adding that the children "have spent the vast majority of their lives in the US".

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted," the statement added.

About Joe and Sophie

Joe and Sophie met in 2016. After dating for nearly three years, Joe and Sophie married in 2019. After four years of marriage, Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September. They are parents to two daughters-- Willa, 3, and another 14-month-old daughter.

