Joe Jonas says ‘divorce is tough’, talks about having a 'relationship with my co-parent’ Sophie Turner

Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas has opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife and actor Sophie Turner. Speaking with Esquire, Joe talked about having his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, by his side during tough times. He also added that he would "do anything for" his and Sophie's children--Willa (5) and Delphine (3). Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finalised their divorce in 2023.

Joe Jonas talks about divorce two years after splitting up with Sophie Turner

Joe said going through a divorce isn't easy for anyone. "Divorce is tough. It’s not easy for anybody. People are so quick to make assumptions. And I’m just grateful that I have these guys, and I have an amazing family and friends. People are going through so much, and the fact that I could go perform and make people feel something and maybe distract them from what they’re going through, or their divorce, for the two hours they come see a concert, it gave me so much purpose."

Joe opens up about his kids

Talking about Sophie Turner and their children, he added, "That I could get out on the other side two-ish years later, and be able to have a relationship with my co-parent, Sophie, you realise you do everything you do for your kids. I'll do anything for them, and there's a lot to navigate through that."

About Joe and Sophie's divorce

Joe had filed for a dissolution of marriage from Sophie in Miami in September 2023 after four years of marriage, claiming that 'the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.' At the time, the two issued a joint statement saying that they had “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage. They share two daughters: Willa, who was born in 2020 and Delphine, who was born in 2022.

Sophie later opened up about their separation in an October 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar and said their split was “incredibly sad.” "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard,” she had said.