Jubin Nautiyal plans to get aggressive with social media presence

Following the year when virtual gigs became the new reality, singer Jubin Nautiyal says he has realised that social media will help him stand on his feet, and confesses that he is planning to work on expanding his digital presence.

“I don’t plan on launching my own music label anytime soon, because I think in the past three or four years, music has evolved in such a beautiful way that one’s own social media channel has become like a music label,” Nautiyal tells us.

The singer admits that he has already started working on creating a social media presence, which he says is being received positively.

“Later in life, I want to use my own fan base to release my music and do album work. That would be my next step. I want to work on my own digital presence,” says the singer.

Despite having accounts on several social media platforms, the 31-year-old, who has lent his voice to songs such as The Humma Song (OK Jaanu, 2017), Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan, 2019) and Shukriya (Sadak 2, 2020), didn’t make full use of the medium for long.

“Now, I’m learning that social media is something that will help me stand on my own feet. It’s something which will help me release my music, 10-20 years down the line,” he says.

In sync with his future plans, he has started working towards releasing more non-film songs, such as Meri Aashiqui, Taaron Ke Shehar, Aatishbaazi and Bewafa Tera Masoom.

“This year has started with a bang. I will be doing a lot of more independent work, as well as film songs,” says the singer, who recently held a rooftop concert to raise funds for the victims of Uttarakhand’s glacier burst.