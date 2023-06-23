Juggy D reveals Jay Sean was an extra when they first met: We are like brothers now

Singer Jagwinder Singh Dhaliwal, popularly known by his stage name, Juggy D, recently collaborated with popular British singer-songwriter Jay Sean for a song Meri Ban Ja. The “old music partners” go way back as they’ve worked together several many projects, including their chartbuster track Dance With You (Nachna Tere Naal) that released in 2003. “The track will complete 20 years of its release in September. So, the latest song can be called our celebration of these 20 years,” says Juggy D.

Juggy D on his bond with Jay Sean

Juggy and Jay teamed up for a song called Freak in 2015 and it’s after eight years that they’ve again collaborated for a new track. “It’s quite surprising that we haven’t done something together in these eight years. We meet in between for ad shows and other stuff like, but whenever we get together to do a song, it also bring us a nostalgia from our early days together. It’s always a good vibe and our chemistry is electrifying,” gushes Juggy.

Asked what was the biggest challenge they face while shooting their latest track, Juggy reveals, “The only difficultly was getting both of us in the same place at the same time, because of our respective schedules. We are solo artistes, but we have a career together with numerous songs, including film songs and singles, besides featuring in each other’s music albums. So, we have a lot of history together. Its always good fun getting back in the studio and working on a new project together.”

Going down memory lane, Juggy narrates how he met Jay. “I started out in 2002, and I did a song called Nahi Jeena along with British music producer Rishi Rich. We were doing our video shoot and Rishi invited Jay to the shoot location,” recounts Juggy, adding, “When I first met Jay, he was just an extra in a video, in the background. After that, I did a few songs, and then we did Dance With You together.”

Juggy reveals that whenever he, Jay and Rishi get together for a something, it’s called the Rishi Rich project and “that’s been around for 20 years now”. Calling their collaborations “fun”, Juggy says their bond is more than just musicians working together. “We started our journeys together... we are more than friends, we are family, we are like brothers,” he ends.

