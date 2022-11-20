Jungkook drops FIFA World Cup 2022 official track Dreamers, BTS ARMY says: 'It's so good I'm crying'

Fans were left teary-eyed as BTS member Jungkook dropped Dreamers, his official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Taking to the official Twitter account of BTS, Jungkook dropped the song on Sunday. He captioned the post, "Dreamers Release #Dreamers2022 #JungKook." (Also Read | Jungkook to perform Dreamers at FIFA World Cup Qatar opening ceremony)

Jungkook is the first Asian musician to perform the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup. In the past, artistes like Shakira and Enrique Iglesias have had this honour.

The lyrics of the song go, "Look who we are, we are the dreamers/We’ll make it happen cause we believe it/Look who we are, we are the dreamers/We’ll make it happen cause we can see it/Cause to the one that keep the passion, respect oh yeah/Cause to the one that got the magic, respect, oh yeah."

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote on Twitter, "Let's take it to the top, such an uplifting song with those vocals, that percussion..." "Tell Jungkook we are forever proud of our eternal artist. His voice is so dynamic and beautiful, the best singer in the world," read a comment. "I love it. The song is super, fantastic, wonderful, incredible," said another person.

"Aaaa Jungkook! ARMY loves Dreamers so much! Thank you, JK! Super amazing. It's so so so so good I'm crying," said a Twitter user. "Dreamers is such a Jungkook song he’s the perfect singer for this I can’t express this enough," read a tweet. "The energy in this song!!! This is exactly what the world cup needed," wrote another fan.

Jungkook will perform Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the world cup on S. On Weverse on Saturday, BTS agency BigHit Music shared a statement, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to inform you about BTS Jungkook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers."

It also added, "[Opening Ceremony Information] - Time> 17:40 PM - 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM, November 20 - 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST)- Channel List for Viewing: Link We ask for your interest in BTS Jung Kook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you." BTS also shared an update about the music video of Dreamers. It wrote, "Dreamers' MV Release 2022. 11. 22. @ FIFA's Official YT Channel.

Recently, Jungkook visited Qatar and was seen shooting on the streets of a city. The BTS singer waved and also greeted fans in several pictures and videos that emerged on social media platforms.

