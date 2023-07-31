Jungkook reveals he loves having chicken makhani with naan, says ‘I want to eat it so bad’; desi BTS fans react

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has been regularly holding live sessions on Weverse and interacting with his fans. On Sunday night, Jungkook surprised BTS ARMY as she spoke about his love for chicken makhani and naan. (Also Read | When J-Hope ate naan and curry with a fork and ARMY thought Jimin, Jungkook ate paneer) BTS' Jungkook spoke on Weverse.

Jungkook talks about chicken makhani and naan

A fan asked Jungkook, "Have you had Indian food?" He said, "Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you."

BTS fans react to Jungkook's remark

Taking to Twitter, BTS ARMY reacted to Jungkook liking the dishes. A fan said, "That's actually the most popular Indian dish among foreigners. Naan and butter chicken. Ahh, I'm glad that he loved it." A comment read, "I'm vegetarian but so happy that he loves our food, please Jungkook come to India and eat everything which you want to eat."

A tweet read, "I'm really shocked that he pronounced chicken makhani so correctly. Hahahahah how can he be so cute." A Twitter user wrote, "I am so happy because he knows some Indian food, Indian ARMYs, we won at life."

Talking about his favourite late-night snack, Jungkook said, "I like everything.. let me think: gopchang, vegetable gopchang, tteokbokki, chicken, pizza..."

Jungkook spoke about V

Jungkook also spoke about BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung visiting him on the sets of the music show Inkigayo. He said, "Taehyungie hyung came to the music show today to cheer me on. He didn't come to the pre-recording but before the encore. I was like on the stage and suddenly ARMYs started shouting loudly, I was like what's going on and suddenly Taehyungie hyung there."

He also added, "There's a behind of this story too, he asked me to teach him this part of the choreography. So I was like why? But I taught him, you know Taehyung hyung follows choreos well right? Anyway, he, later on, came up on the stage and danced the part with me so I was got very surprised. I was really thankful to Taehyungie hyung for cheering me on." Jungkook later said that he would sign out as he was tired.

