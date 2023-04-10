Jungkook records in LA studio in new clip, BTS fans ask if it's collab with Justin Bieber: ‘History is about to be made'

BTS member Jungkook, who recently travelled to Los Angeles, featured in several new pictures shared by Scott 'Scooter' Braun. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Scott shared photos also featuring Bang Si-Hyuk, Andrew Watt and others. In the first photo, Jungkook was seen inside a studio as he posed with his friends. (Also Read | Jungkook steps out for dinner with Kim Mingyu and Cha Eun-woo)

BTS' Jungkook recorded in an LA studio over the weekend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The next photo also featured Bang Si-Hyuk with the rest of the team. The last slide showed Bang Si-Hyuk and a girl smiling as Jungkook recorded a song with another person. In the pictures, Jungkook was seen in a white T-shirt, denim jacket, grey pants and white sneakers.

The post was shared with the caption, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bang Si-Hyuk also shared a picture with Jungkook and Andrew Watt on his Instagram. In the photo, Jungkook had his arms around Bang Si-Hyuk and Andrew. All of them posed and smiled for the picture. He captioned the post, "With #JK and @thisiswatt Thank you, @scooterbraun. You made this! #bighitmusic #sbproject #hybeamerica #HYBE."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the new pictures, a BTS fan wrote, "Justin Bieber ft Jungkook when??????" A comment read, "It better be with JB." "Jungkook x Justin Bieber?????!!!!!!! We’re all rooting for Jungkook ft Justin get up," said another person. "History is about to be made," said an Instagram user. "We are so excited!! We love you Jungkook. He will make history," commented another fan.

A person wrote, "JK album is coming." "Jungkook is coming to shake the throne of K-Pop," said a fan. "JK1 is coming and it's definitely going to change the world yall," said another person. "Jungkook x Justin Bieber in the bag lets go," read another comment. "I am so proud of Jungkook and I always knew this big moment was going to come. Whatever it can be; a song, a collab, or the full album, whatever it is," wrote an Instagram user.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook recently travelled to the US and a day before that he held a live session on Weverse. It was joined by BTS members J-Hope and V. The youngest BTS member had said, "I asked in our group chat if anyone wanted to come over so Hobi hyung and Taehyung hyung came over. We talked about this and that, it was fun talking to them. I didn't plan on doing the live but they turned the live on."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON