Jungkook winks in new clip, poses shirtless in Seven concept pics; BTS ARMY can't deal: ‘Will you let us breathe?’

BigHit Music has unveiled new pictures of BTS member Jungkook ahead of the release of his single Seven. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, BigHit Music posted a string of photos giving a glimpse of the BTS vocalist. It captioned the photos, "#JungKook Concept Photo - Seven Campaign Image #JungKook_Seven." (Also Read | Jungkook's solo debut Seven sparks fight in the fandom)

Jungkook's Concept Photo

BTS' Jungkook is all set to release Seven next week.

In one of the photos, Jungkook sat on a chair wearing a white T-shirt and black leather pants. He wore only a grey blazer in another photo and added several chains around his neck. The BTS singer gave different poses and expressions in the pictures. Jungkook also posed shirtless in a black blazer which he paired with faded denims and black shoes.

BTS fans react to Jungkook's pictures

As soon as BigHit Music posted the photos, BTS ARMY took to the comments section and reacted to them. A person wrote, "Omg I think I'll faint." A comment read, "The man knows how to do his thang… that’s for sure. Whoa." A tweet read, “Jungkook looks like he just walked out of a K-pop version of the Hunger Games. Someone get him a mockingjay pin!”

"Jeon JunkgKook what are you doing to us???" asked another person. A Twitter user said, "Stunning!! From The concept photos -to the colour contrast of the photos and short film, are all very well made..." A person said, "Will you let us breathe, sir?"

Seven schedule

As per the schedule, a behind-the-scenes film will be unveiled on July 7 at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST). The recording film preview will be unveiled on July 10 at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST). The official teaser of the music video will drop on July 12 at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST). The music video of the song will be unveiled on July 14 at 12 am ET (9.30 am IST) and the Seven official performance video the next day at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST). The recording film will be unveiled on July 25 at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST).

BigHit Music's statement on Seven

Recently, BigHit Music shared a statement on Weverse announcing details of Jungkook's song Seven. A part of the statement read, "Seven is an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come." Reportedly, actor Han So-hee will feature in Seven.

