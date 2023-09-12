Jungkook smokes outside restaurant in viral video, BTS fans react: ‘He knows what he’s doing, leave him alone’

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has been travelling to and from Seoul for his overseas projects. Recently, he travelled to the US and a video has emerged on social media platforms in which he was seen smoking. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook runs after being chased by crowd inside airport, almost trips; angry fans say 'this is not ok') A video of BTS' Jungkook smoking was shared online.

Jungkook smokes in new clip

The video was recorded as Jungkook stood outside a restaurant in Los Angeles while he smoked and talked to a person. In the brief clip, Jungkook was doing some steps and laughing as the other person spoke. A third person joined them a few moments later and Jungkook talked to him as well.

In a segment of the video, it seemed that Jungkook caught the attention of the unknown person recording the clip. The BTS singer was seen in a black T-shirt, matching pants and sneakers.

BTS ARMY divided

Reacting to the video, a person tweeted, "I hope that Jungkook's smoking cannot affect his health and I wish he limits it because maintaining a smoke-free lifestyle is essential to preserve and enhance vocal quality and performance and also the mental health." A comment read, "Why are other people telling me that it's not my business? It's Jungkook's life I'm only concerned about it and that's all." "Not judging him. Won't stop loving him. Just worried about his health," said another person.

A tweet read, "Only man I find attractive while smoking." "Look at Jungkook blowing smoke, he looks so hot," wrote a person on X (previously known as Twitter). "The man is old and knows what he’s doing, everybody knows the dangers of smoking so just leave him alone," said a fan.

"You guys aren’t his parents he’s 27. Y’all don’t know if he does it daily or just occasionally and even if he did he’s a grown man I want y’all to cry me a long river," tweeted a person. Another person tweeted, “What’s all this talk about JK smoking? I am against it but for you Jungkook I will never see red. I’m so happy he’s finally getting to live his life as a normal average adult as he should.”

Jungkook in US

On Tuesday, Jungkook again flew out of Seoul. In a clip, he was seen posing inside the airport for the paparazzi and the fans. He made heart signs with his hands, bowed and also clapped as the paparazzi clicked photos.

Jungkook also made heart signs with his fingers as he entered the airport. He was also seen jumping while flashing peace signs and looking at the camera. For the travel day, Jungkook wore a white T-shirt, black leather jacket, pants and shoes. Jungkook also wore a beanie and carried a backpack.

Jungkook and VMAs

Jungkook will attend the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) which will be held in New Jersey on Tuesday night at 8 pm EST (5.30 am Wednesday IST). His song Seven has received a special nomination for the Song of the Summer category. Jungkook's song Seven, which also features Latto, released in July this year. It has topped several music charts across the world including the Billboard.

