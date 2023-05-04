Jungkook urges people not to send food to his home, warns of action; BTS fans ask BigHit to 'give him proper security'

BTS member Jungkook has urged people not to send food delivery to his home. Taking to Weverse on Thursday, Jungkook has also warned of action against those who continue to send him food. He also said that even if he receives food he won't eat it. The singer added that he respects the thought but doesn't like the gesture. (Also Read | Jungkook responds as BTS ARMY asks him to cut his hair: 'Let me grow it until...')

As translated by Twitter user, @BTStranslation_, Jungkook said, "Please don't send food delivery to my house. Even if you send it, I won't eat it. I'm thankful for the thought but since I eat well by myself you (the sender) can buy and eat it. I'm requesting. If it's sent one more time, I'll inquire about the order number on the receipt and take measures. Therefore, please stop heh."

BTS fans reacted angrily at the violation of privacy. Taking to Twitter, they also urged BTS agency BigHit Music to take proper action. A fan wrote, "Guys it's been enough already. There have been too many cases of people making them uncomfortable. Can we draw basic boundaries and respect their privacy? This is too much!! He wouldn't say this if it happened just once. Those people should really be reported."

Another person said, "Think about how your action will be received by the other person before you do something and please leave him alone. This is a violation of privacy, whoever you are, you're a sasaeng and you're not an ARMY neither do you actually care about Jungkook or the boys." "These people have crossed all lines. The company has to intervene and give him proper security. I’m worried about Jungkook, must be so scared, this is so creepy," read a comment.

"I hope that he's already gone and taken legal action, I got the sense from his message that it's happened a few times," said a Twitter user. "I want @BIGHIT_MUSIC to take action," said another fan. "I’m infuriated and creeped out at the same time. Knowing that someone has their locations at all? This is so violating, it’s sickening. I hope action is taken immediately against these types of people. My heart goes out to him and any who experience such behaviour," wrote another person.

Jungkook's post comes days after he shared recipes and also cooked a meal live while interacting with his fans on Weverse. The BTS member regularly hosts live sessions from his home and treats fans to music and several updates about himself.

