Justin Bieber's ‘chaddi-baniyan’ look at Ambani sangeet invites creative reactions: ‘Gets $10M to flash his underwear’

Justin Bieber may have gotten $10 million for his hour-long performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet in Mumbai last week, but the desi internet feels his wardrobe doesn't reflect that. The Canadian popstar was seen posing with the bride- and groom-to-be in his signature look of a white vest, black baseball cap, and black low-waist bicycle shorts, which revealed his blue-and-green striped boxers. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan thinks Orry 'outdid' Justin Bieber at Ambani sangeet, Ananya Panday asks 'why are you shouting at him') Justin Bieber wore his signature white vest to the Ambani sangeet.

Internet reacts

An X user shared the picture and wrote, “Justin Beiber gets $10 million to flash his underwear at Ambani Sangeet. Some people have all the luck....” Another posted, “Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabhi ji Ghar per hai sponsored Justin Beiber kacha baniyan...” “Yaar, ya to ye pajama pehen le ya Kaccha (Either wear the pyjama or the boxers),” said a third one. “You have money doesn't mean you are a gentleman,” pointed out another," while a person commented, “Ye 50 rs ka nikkar hai (This shorts looks worth ₹50).”

A person shared pictures of Justin in his vest and boxers during the performance and was amazed that he got paid ₹83 crore for that.

Justin Bieber at Ambani sangeet

The Canadian singer set the stage on fire with his performance at the couple's sangeet ceremony, which was held in Mumbai at the Jio Convention Centre on Friday night. Bieber performed his hit songs such as Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself, and Sorry at the grand celebration.

The 30-year-old, who returned to Miami soon after he wrapped his stage act, posted photographs and videos from his show on Instagram on Saturday night. Bieber shared the glimpses of the pictures of his arrival in India, his scintillating performance as well as of the audience members cheering and singing along with him. In a photo, the two-time Grammy winner was all smiles as he posed with Anant and Radhika.