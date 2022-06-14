Justin Bieber shares update on Ramsay Hunt syndrome recovery: 'This storm will pass’

Justin Bieber has shared a health update on social media, days after revealing that Ramsay Hunt syndrome caused him partial facial paralysis. On Tuesday, the singer shared on Instagram that his faith keeps him strong amid his ‘horrific’ challenges. He said ‘this storm will pass’. Read more: Justin Bieber showing 'signs of early recovery', says UK surgeon after singer revealed he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling,” Justin wrote on Instagram Stories. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. I’m reminded he knows all of me,” he added.

Justin Bieber shared an optimistic update about his health on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 28-year-old singer, who has also battled Lyme disease for several years, continued, “He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me.”

Justin, revealed his diagnosis on June 10. He shared via social media that he wanted to update his followers on ‘what’s been going on’ with his body recently.

“I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Justin said, showing how one side of his face does not move. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer revealed that he needed to prioritise his health, which meant cancelling several concerts on the Justice World Tour. “I’m just physically, not capable of doing them,” he said of the shows.

Justin was scheduled to perform in India in October, 2022. He was supposed to have a concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.