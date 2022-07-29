Kailash Kher marvels at his hotel room's enormous bed, says Mumbai 1BHK can fit on it. Watch

Musician-singer Kailash Kher has found a bed in a hotel that he says is the biggest bed he has ever seen. Kailash is currently in Punjab and has shared a short video from the hotel on his Instagram page. (Also read: Kailash Kher says he has his own way of writing, singing)

A large bed is visible in the video and Kailash says, “I am in a hotel in Punjab right now. This is a bed from Punjab and I have never seen such a bed - neither in size, nor in design. In Mumbai, this is the size of a one-room-kitchen set. Here, this is just a bed for which I may have to invite at least five or six families and ask them to enjoy because of the size.”

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Chak De Phatte…Ye duniya ut patanga.” Those are the lines from his own song from the film KHe shared the video Friday afternoon. Many of his fans agreed with him and commented on the post. One of them wrote, “Hahaha sach me (that is true).” Another one commented, “sir. 5-6 pariwar ke naamo mein hamein bhi bulana (Sir, include me in your list of invites when you call those 5-6 families).” Many others dropped laughing emojis.

Earlier in the day, Kailash had shared a picture of himself from the flight and informed fans that he would be travelling from Mumbai to Ludhiana via Chandigarh. He captioned his picture as: “Mumbai se chandigarh fir ludhiana. Aaj Punjab me kailasa ki thodi si khusbu (Here to spread some magic from Kailasa).”

He also shared his a video with army soldiers in Drass, Kargil, on the occasion of Kargil Diwas on July 26. Randeep Hooda could also be seen in the video.

Earlier this month, Kailash Kher celebrated his birthday and launched new singers on the occasion. For the past few years, he has been launching new artists under his Nai Udaan initiative on his birthday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.