Kanika Kapoor and Gautam are married: Bride and groom wear pastels, pose with Meet Bros' Manmeet. See inside pics

Singer Kanika Kapoor got married to businessman Gautam Hathiramani on Friday. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends at a five-star hotel in London. The bride and the groom chose pastel shades for the special occasion. Also Read| Kanika Kapoor all set to marry Gautam in London, shares dreamy pics from mehendi ceremony. See here

Pictures and videos from the ceremony shared by their friends on their Instagram accounts revealed details of the ceremony. Kanika walked the aisle under a 'phoolon ki chaadar' to a rendition of Mohammed Rafi's classic song Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain. A video from the varmala ceremony showed Gautam playfully backing off before bowing down so Kanika could put the garland on him.

Singer Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros duo, who have collaborated with Kanika on a number of songs including Baby Doll, was also in attendance at the wedding. Manmeet took to his Instagram account to share a picture in which he posed with the bride and the groom. He captioned it, "May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds (red heart emoji)."

Pictures from Kanika Kapoor's wedding to Gautam Hathiramani.

Kanika had previously shared pictures from the pre-wedding functions on her Instagram account, confessing her love for Gautam in the caption. She wrote, "G (red heart emoji) I Love you sooooo much!"

Kanika is a single mother to three kids: Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj. She got married at the age of 18 and moved to London. After a few years, she got divorced and brought up her three kids all by herself. She hails from Lucknow and often visits her parents in India. She caught attention with a 2012 single with Dr Zeus, titled Jugni Ji, and later shot to fame with Baby Doll in 2014. Since then, she has delivered multiple hits including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.

