Kanika Kapoor says she was worried husband Gautam’s family wouldn’t accept her: ‘I am divorced with three children’

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently married businessman Gautam Hathiramani. The two have known each other for years and as per Kanika, the friendship blossomed into love over time. This is Kanika’s second marriage. She has three teenage children from her first marriage, which ended in 2012. In a recent interview, the singer admitted that she was nervous about how Gautam’s family would react to the idea of a daughter-in-law who was divorced with kids. Also read: Kanika Kapoor reveals what her 15-year-old daughter told her before her wedding: ‘Now we are going to give you away’

Kanika and Gautam got married in a private ceremony in the UK on May 20. The couple later hosted a wedding reception in London, which was attended by several celebrities, including Guru Randhawa, Shekhar Ravjiani, Nysa Devgan and others.

Speaking with Bombay Times recently, Kanika spoke about Gautam and his family’s response to her kids-- Yuvraj (19), Aayana (17) and Samara (15). She said, “Gautam and his family have been wonderful and welcoming not just to me, but to my children and parents as well.”

The singer said that she was initially nervous about whether she would be accepted by Gautam’s family or not. She said, “Gautam accepts me for who I am... a mother, an artiste, a daughter and a friend. He proposed a year ago, and I was surprised as I wasn’t sure whether we would ever get married. It was because of my own doubts. The fact that I am divorced with three children, I wasn’t sure whether I would be accepted by him and his family. But I was wrong. Today, I want to tell women that no matter what the circumstances, in the end, happiness awaits you.”

Kanika began her singing career with the music video Jugni Ji in 2013. She gained mainstream prominence with the song Baby Doll in the 2014 film Raagini MMS 2. Over the years, she has delivered several other hits in Hindi films. She also served as one of the judges for the singing reality show The Voice in its third season.

