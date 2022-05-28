Kanika Kapoor reveals what her 15-year-old daughter told her before her wedding: ‘Now we are going to give you away’

Singer Kanika Kapoor recently tied the knot with Gautam Hathiramani in London. It is the second wedding for the 43-year-old singer, who was previously married to Raj Chandok from 1997-2012. In a recent interview, Kanika spoke about how she was nervous about her three children’s reaction to her remarrying and how they put her at ease. Also read: Inside Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception in London, where Guru Randhawa sang on stage. See pics

Kanika and Gautam got married in a private ceremony in the UK on May 20. The couple later hosted a wedding reception in London, which was attended by several celebrities, including Guru Randhawa, Shekhar Ravjiani, Nysa Devgan and others. Kanika’s three children-- Yuvraj (19), Aayana (17) and Samara (15)--were also part of the wedding festivities.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Kanika revealed how she was anxious about her children’s reaction to her getting married again. She said, “I would be lying if I said that they didn’t feel anxious about it. I remember a few days before the wedding, my youngest daughter said to me, ‘Now we are going to give you away.’ I was surprised by that reaction and told her that not just me, we all are marrying him because you all are a part of me. Having said that, my kids have been very gracious about this new development in my life. Also, they have known Gautam for a long time, too.”

Talking about the experience of having her children be a part of the wedding celebrations and even walking her down the aisle, Kanika said, “It was quite an emotional moment for me when my son walked me to the mandap and when my daughters were beside me while taking the pheras. I could see it in their eyes that they all were so happy for me. They even danced at the sangeet on my songs.”

Kanika began her singing career with the music video Jugni Ji in 2013. She gained mainstream prominence with the song Baby Doll in the 2014 film Raagini MMS 2. Over the years, she has delivered several other hits in Hindi films. She also served as one of the judges for the singing reality show The Voice in its third season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON